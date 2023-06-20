Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,732,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $887,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 49,496 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $91.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.08.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Barclays increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

