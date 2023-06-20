Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) versus Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Critical Analysis

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) and Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cardiol Therapeutics and Talaris Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Talaris Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00

Cardiol Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.57%. Talaris Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 330.33%. Given Talaris Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talaris Therapeutics is more favorable than Cardiol Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -52.32% -44.58% Talaris Therapeutics N/A -41.82% -39.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Talaris Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and Talaris Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 1,030.51 -$23.79 million ($0.35) -2.76 Talaris Therapeutics N/A N/A -$73.89 million ($1.66) -1.47

Cardiol Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Talaris Therapeutics. Cardiol Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talaris Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talaris Therapeutics has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Talaris Therapeutics beats Cardiol Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis. The company is also developing subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx for the treatment of fibrosis and inflammation in the heart that is related with the development and progression of heart failure. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe blood, immune, and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is FCR001, a novel allogeneic cell therapy that is in Phase II trial for living donor kidney transplant patients. The company is also developing FCR001 for the patients with a severe form of scleroderma. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

