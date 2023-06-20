Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Acquires New Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,753,000. Walmart accounts for 4.0% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $612,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,753,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $612,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,753,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 875,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $123,322,669.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,872,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,763,028,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,760,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,035,964. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $155.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.21. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.97 and a 12-month high of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

