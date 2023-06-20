Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $86.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.37 and its 200-day moving average is $83.60. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $65.26 and a 12 month high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

CWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1,364.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

