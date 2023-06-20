Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $245.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

