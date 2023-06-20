Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Short Interest Up 6.5% in May

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CATY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In other news, Director Richard Sun bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 37.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

