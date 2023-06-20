CEEK VR Market Capitalization Achieves $44.40 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 20th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $44.40 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018245 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018528 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00014632 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,821.85 or 0.99967947 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002443 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05608926 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $6,342,894.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

