Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives $14.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLS. StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,471 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Celestica by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,100 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Celestica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 106,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 130,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. Celestica has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

