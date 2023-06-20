Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,299,500 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 3,641,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,124.4 days.
Cellnex Telecom Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLNXF opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69.
Cellnex Telecom Company Profile
