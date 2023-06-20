Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 568.0 days.
Cembra Money Bank Price Performance
Shares of CMBNF opened at C$70.00 on Tuesday. Cembra Money Bank has a 1 year low of C$70.00 and a 1 year high of C$70.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$70.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.00.
About Cembra Money Bank
