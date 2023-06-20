Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.95.

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

CG stock opened at C$8.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.27. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.18 and a 1-year high of C$10.28.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$306.34 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.5214058 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.71%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.