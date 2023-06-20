Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) Announces Final Dividend of $0.04

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.
Centuria Office REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.60.
About Centuria Office REIT
