Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) Announces Final Dividend of $0.04

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.

Centuria Office REIT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.60.

About Centuria Office REIT

COF is Australia's largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. COF owns a portfolio of high quality office assets situated in core submarkets throughout Australia. COF is overseen by a hands-on, active manager and provides investors with income and the opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian office assets.

