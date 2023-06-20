ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Cut to $10.80 by Analysts at Citigroup

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHPT. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Stock Down 1.9 %

CHPT stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37. ChargePoint has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $19.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $3,737,041.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 412,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,737,041.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,299,939.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 894,639 shares of company stock worth $7,834,775 over the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,588,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.