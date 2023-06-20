Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Check-Cap from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

CHEK stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. Check-Cap has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check-Cap

Check-Cap ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHEK. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Further Reading

