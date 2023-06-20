Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.7% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $157.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

