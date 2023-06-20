Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Short Interest Update

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,680,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 15,390,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $157.26 on Tuesday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $297.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.36 and its 200 day moving average is $166.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

