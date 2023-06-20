Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 3.3 %

CVR stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $26.06 million and a P/E ratio of 9.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.