CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 16,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CHS Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CHSCP opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. CHS has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

CHS Dividend Announcement

CHS Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

