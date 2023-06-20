Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,495 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,514 shares of company stock worth $1,323,708. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

