City State Bank Buys Shares of 1,417 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

City State Bank bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,584,662,000 after purchasing an additional 345,740 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Electric by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,856 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $635,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $106.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.39. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

General Electric Company Profile



General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

