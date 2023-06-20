City State Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

City State Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $241.43 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $243.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.36 and a 200-day moving average of $222.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

