City State Bank Grows Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

City State Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

PCY opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.15.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

