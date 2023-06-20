City State Bank Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

City State Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $260.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.74 and its 200 day moving average is $176.94. The stock has a market cap of $825.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.