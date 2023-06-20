City State Bank Reduces Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

City State Bank lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $458.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $451.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.29. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $429.10 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

