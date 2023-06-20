CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $4.07 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after buying an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after buying an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 983,398 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $376.53 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $375.42 and a 200-day moving average of $365.29. The company has a market capitalization of $356.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

