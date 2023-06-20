CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CMH Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.22.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $431.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $361.88 and a 200-day moving average of $337.77. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.70 and a 1 year high of $448.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $192.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.