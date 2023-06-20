CMH Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,209,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,369,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,048,000 after buying an additional 3,627,705 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.
In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
