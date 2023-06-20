Commercial Metals (CMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Commercial Metals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

