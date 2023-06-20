Comparing Grove Collaborative (GROV) and Its Rivals

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) is one of 22 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Grove Collaborative to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grove Collaborative and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grove Collaborative $321.53 million -$87.71 million -0.35 Grove Collaborative Competitors $3.30 billion -$226.32 million -1.63

Grove Collaborative’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Grove Collaborative. Grove Collaborative is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove Collaborative 0 0 3 0 3.00 Grove Collaborative Competitors 132 616 1061 20 2.53

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grove Collaborative and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Grove Collaborative presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 515.76%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 4.64%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grove Collaborative and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove Collaborative -17.65% -423.09% -38.75% Grove Collaborative Competitors -15.01% -91.14% -11.48%

Risk & Volatility

Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative’s peers have a beta of 1.43, suggesting that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grove Collaborative peers beat Grove Collaborative on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products. The company offers health and wellness products, such as air purifiers, condoms, sun care and tanning products, vitamins and supplements, and treatments and preventions products; pet care products; indoor gardening products, garden tools and accessories, grow kits, plant seeds, gardening soils, fertilizers and lawn care products, and insecticides. It offers its products through retail channels, third parties, and direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

