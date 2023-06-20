Comparing Medifast (MED) & Its Peers

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) is one of 10 public companies in the “Miscellaneous food preparations & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Medifast to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Medifast has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medifast’s rivals have a beta of -2.40, suggesting that their average share price is 340% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Medifast and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifast 9.27% 106.70% 49.55% Medifast Competitors -9.38% -8.33% -4.60%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifast 0 2 0 0 2.00 Medifast Competitors 25 264 257 3 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Medifast and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Medifast currently has a consensus target price of $110.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.22%. As a group, “Miscellaneous food preparations & kindred products” companies have a potential downside of 1.50%. Given Medifast’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Medifast is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medifast and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medifast $1.60 billion $143.57 million 6.45 Medifast Competitors $2.01 billion $170.03 million 51.38

Medifast’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Medifast. Medifast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of Medifast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous food preparations & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Medifast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous food preparations & kindred products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Medifast pays an annual dividend of $6.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Medifast pays out 51.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Miscellaneous food preparations & kindred products” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 54.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Medifast has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Medifast is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Medifast beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands. It markets its products through point-of-sale transactions over ecommerce platform. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

