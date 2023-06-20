comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) and Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Head to Head Review

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) and Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.7% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of comScore shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for comScore and Bridger Aerospace Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bridger Aerospace Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

comScore presently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 202.20%. Given comScore’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe comScore is more favorable than Bridger Aerospace Group.

This table compares comScore and Bridger Aerospace Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -17.64% -15.89% -4.22% Bridger Aerospace Group N/A N/A -20.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares comScore and Bridger Aerospace Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $376.42 million 0.23 -$66.56 million ($0.87) -1.05 Bridger Aerospace Group $46.39 million 6.34 -$42.12 million N/A N/A

Bridger Aerospace Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than comScore.

Volatility and Risk

comScore has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridger Aerospace Group has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bridger Aerospace Group beats comScore on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation. The company's cross platform solutions products and services comprises Comscore TV National that helps customers understand the performance of network advertising campaigns; Comscore TV Local allows customers to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; Movie Solutions; and Hollywood Software Suite. In addition, it offers custom solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. Further, the company provides products that measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. It serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 21 planes. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

