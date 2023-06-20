Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Short Interest Update

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 16.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CONN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

CONN opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.68. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $98.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.54.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.19). Conn’s had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Conn’s will post -4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 17,755 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 383,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Conn’s by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 275,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

