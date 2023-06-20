Contrasting ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCO)

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRES Commercial Realty 12.87% 7.40% 1.39% AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACRES Commercial Realty $75.17 million 0.95 $10.62 million ($0.99) -8.37 AGNC Investment -$615.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and AGNC Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ACRES Commercial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than AGNC Investment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and AGNC Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00 AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

ACRES Commercial Realty presently has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 65.86%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Summary

ACRES Commercial Realty beats AGNC Investment on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

