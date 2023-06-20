Contrasting EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF) & Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.2% of EG Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of EG Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EG Acquisition and Blade Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EG Acquisition N/A -7.43% 0.38% Blade Air Mobility -16.11% -15.48% -13.35%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EG Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Blade Air Mobility 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EG Acquisition and Blade Air Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Blade Air Mobility has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than EG Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

EG Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blade Air Mobility has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EG Acquisition and Blade Air Mobility’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EG Acquisition N/A N/A $3.67 million N/A N/A Blade Air Mobility $146.12 million 1.89 -$27.26 million ($0.38) -9.95

EG Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blade Air Mobility.

Summary

EG Acquisition beats Blade Air Mobility on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EG Acquisition

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

