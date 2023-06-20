Contrasting Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) & FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FirstEnergy and Enlight Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy 3.23% 12.60% 3.03% Enlight Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FirstEnergy and Enlight Renewable Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy 1 4 3 0 2.25 Enlight Renewable Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

FirstEnergy currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.06%. Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.82%. Given FirstEnergy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than Enlight Renewable Energy.

85.4% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FirstEnergy and Enlight Renewable Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy $12.46 billion 1.80 $406.00 million $0.71 55.03 Enlight Renewable Energy $192.17 million 11.99 $24.75 million N/A N/A

FirstEnergy has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Summary

FirstEnergy beats Enlight Renewable Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers. The Regulated Transmission segment transmits electricity through transmission facilities owned and operated by FirstEnergy’s utilities. The Corporate or Other segment reflects corporate support and other costs not charged or attributable to the utilities or transmission companies. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

