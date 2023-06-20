Contrasting Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) and Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) and Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Celsius and Lassonde Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsius -19.58% 9.01% 0.90% Lassonde Industries N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.9% of Celsius shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Lassonde Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Celsius shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsius $653.60 million 16.80 -$187.28 million ($2.31) -62.53 Lassonde Industries N/A N/A N/A $6.51 13.20

This table compares Celsius and Lassonde Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lassonde Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Celsius. Celsius is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lassonde Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Celsius and Lassonde Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsius 0 0 7 0 3.00 Lassonde Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Celsius presently has a consensus price target of $144.11, suggesting a potential downside of 0.23%. Lassonde Industries has a consensus price target of $140.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.94%. Given Lassonde Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lassonde Industries is more favorable than Celsius.

Summary

Celsius beats Lassonde Industries on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name. It also provides CELSIUS On-the-Go, a powdered form of the active ingredients in functional energy drinks in individual On-The-Go packets and canisters; and sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate, as well as pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Sweetened name; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products. It distributes its products through direct-to-store delivery distributors and direct to retailers, include supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, and mass merchants, as well as health clubs, spas, gyms, the military, and e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Celsius Holdings, Inc. in January 2007. Celsius Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of a range of ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers pure juices, ready-to-drink fruit drinks, and fruit-based snacks. The company also provides cranberry sauces; and specialty food products, such as pasta sauces, soups, and fondue broths and sauces. In addition, it produces apple cider and cider-based beverages; and imports and markets selected wines. The company sells its products in various packages under various trademarks, including Antico, Apple & Eve, Arte Nova, Bombay, Canton, Double Vie, Dublin's Pub, Fairlee, Fruité, Grown Right, Kiju, Mont-Rouge, Oasis, Old Orchard, Old South, Orange Maison, Rougemont, Simple Drop, Sun-Rype, Allen's, Arizona, Del Monte, and Graves. It serves supermarket chains, independent grocers, superstores, warehouse clubs, pharmacy chains, restaurants, hotels, hospitals, schools, and wholesalers, as well as sells online. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Rougemont, Canada.

