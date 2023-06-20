Contrasting Loblaw Companies (LBLCF) and The Competition

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) is one of 61 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Loblaw Companies to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Loblaw Companies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loblaw Companies N/A N/A N/A Loblaw Companies Competitors 1.96% 14.38% 4.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Loblaw Companies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loblaw Companies N/A N/A -395.50 Loblaw Companies Competitors $30.46 billion $637.68 million 189.14

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Loblaw Companies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Loblaw Companies. Loblaw Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

70.9% of Loblaw Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Loblaw Companies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loblaw Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Loblaw Companies Competitors 1108 2753 3008 113 2.30

Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus target price of $137.75, suggesting a potential upside of 57.41%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 20.74%. Given Loblaw Companies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Loblaw Companies is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

Loblaw Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Loblaw Companies pays out -438.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 60.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Loblaw Companies peers beat Loblaw Companies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores. This segment also includes in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores. The Financial Services segment provides credit card and banking services, the PC Optimum program, insurance brokerage services, and telecommunication services. It also offers PC Health app. The company provides its products and services under various brands. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada. Loblaw Companies Limited is a subsidiary of George Weston Limited.

