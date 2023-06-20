Contrasting MCAN Mortgage (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

MCAN Mortgage (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Rating) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MCAN Mortgage and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MCAN Mortgage N/A N/A N/A loanDepot -29.28% -44.95% -6.20%

Dividends

MCAN Mortgage pays an annual dividend of C$1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. loanDepot pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 243.7%. MCAN Mortgage pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. loanDepot pays out -275.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. loanDepot is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MCAN Mortgage 0 1 1 0 2.50 loanDepot 1 7 0 0 1.88

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MCAN Mortgage and loanDepot, as provided by MarketBeat.

MCAN Mortgage presently has a consensus target price of C$18.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.86%. loanDepot has a consensus target price of $1.83, indicating a potential downside of 6.94%. Given MCAN Mortgage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MCAN Mortgage is more favorable than loanDepot.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of MCAN Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.9% of loanDepot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MCAN Mortgage and loanDepot’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MCAN Mortgage N/A N/A N/A C$1.49 7.54 loanDepot $845.45 million 0.74 -$273.02 million ($1.74) -1.13

MCAN Mortgage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than loanDepot. loanDepot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MCAN Mortgage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MCAN Mortgage beats loanDepot on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents. The company was formerly known as MCAP Inc. and changed its name to MCAN Mortgage Corporation in September 2006. MCAN Mortgage Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. loanDepot, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

