Contrasting Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) & Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds 11.86% 14.71% 6.34% Avino Silver & Gold Mines 4.88% 8.15% 6.76%

Risk & Volatility

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mountain Province Diamonds and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 120.26%. Given Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avino Silver & Gold Mines is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $527.95 million 0.14 $37.84 million $0.22 1.61 Avino Silver & Gold Mines $44.19 million 1.84 $3.10 million $0.02 34.07

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher revenue and earnings than Avino Silver & Gold Mines. Mountain Province Diamonds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avino Silver & Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. engages in the business of mining and marketing rough diamonds to the global market. The firm is also involved in diamond exploration in an area of interest immediately adjacent to the Gahcho Kué Joint Venture through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kennady Diamonds Inc. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. In addition, the company acquires the La Preciosa property comprises 15 exploration concessions covering an area of 6,011 hectares located in Durango, Mexico. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

