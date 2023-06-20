Contrasting Resona (RSNHF) & Its Rivals

Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) is one of 192 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Resona to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of Resona shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Resona pays an annual dividend of $11.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 250.1%. Resona pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 10.6% and pay out 15.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Resona is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resona 0 1 0 0 2.00 Resona Competitors 1175 3664 3453 57 2.29

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Resona and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 46.82%. Given Resona’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Resona has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Resona and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Resona N/A N/A 0.05 Resona Competitors $1.82 billion $469.11 million 386.88

Resona’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Resona. Resona is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Resona and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resona N/A N/A N/A Resona Competitors 34.33% 10.95% 1.00%

Summary

Resona rivals beat Resona on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Resona Company Profile

Resona Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers banking and investment management services. It also offers trust banking, credit guarantee, and retail loans to individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises accounts. In addition, the company engages in the private equity businesses; collection of bills and receivables, factoring, credit card administration, business process outsourcing services, and placement services; and provision of business consulting, business process outsourcing, leasing, and system development services. It serves individuals and corporate customers. Resona Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

