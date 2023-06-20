Contrasting WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) & Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF)

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) and Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

WSP Global pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Skanska AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $4.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 31.6%. WSP Global pays out 101.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Skanska AB (publ) pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Skanska AB (publ) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of WSP Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Skanska AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSP Global N/A N/A N/A $1.48 86.58 Skanska AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $8.45 1.64

This table compares WSP Global and Skanska AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Skanska AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WSP Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WSP Global and Skanska AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WSP Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Skanska AB (publ) 1 1 0 0 1.50

WSP Global presently has a consensus price target of $192.63, indicating a potential upside of 50.16%. Given Skanska AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skanska AB (publ) is more favorable than WSP Global.

Profitability

This table compares WSP Global and Skanska AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSP Global N/A N/A N/A Skanska AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

About WSP Global

(Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc. operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners. The company also provides engineering and consultancy services, such as decarbonisation strategies, digital building design, structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services; and design, operation, and maintenance services, including feasibility studies; and advisory services, such as technical, financial, emission, and environmental issues, as well as engineering design and energy simulations. In addition, it works with and advises governments and private sector in earth sciences and environmental sustainability. Further, the company provides engineering, procurement, and construction management services to the food and beverages, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, aerospace, automotive, technology, and chemicals industries. Additionally, it offers strategic advisory services comprising planning and advisory, management, and technology and sustainability services. The company was formerly known as GENIVAR Inc. and changed its name to WSP Global Inc. in January 2014. WSP Global Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Skanska AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through four segments: Construction, Residential Development, Commercial Property Development, and Investment Properties. The Construction segment builds schools, hospitals, healthcare and science laboratories, rail, subways, airports, highways, bridges, tunnels, commercial offices, and homes. The Residential Development segment develops and sells residential projects, including single and multi-family housing. The Commercial Property Development segment initiates, develops, leases, and divests in commercial properties, including offices, logistics and other commercial warehouses, multifamily rental properties, and life-science. The Investment Properties segment owns and manages investment properties. It also produces asphalt, gravel, rock, concrete gravel, road construction materials, macadam, and concrete. In addition, the company engages in the construction and renovation of buildings; provision of infrastructure services, including operation, maintenance, and construction work; and rental of machines and equipment. Skanska AB (publ) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

