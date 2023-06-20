Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

CLB opened at $22.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $128.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 204,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,089,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after acquiring an additional 64,734 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 889,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 28,348 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 306,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

