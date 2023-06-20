CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $1.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

