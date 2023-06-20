Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.30 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CJR.B stock opened at C$1.28 on Thursday. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$1.20 and a 12 month high of C$4.17. The firm has a market cap of C$250.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.79.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

