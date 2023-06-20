Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $523.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $503.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.14. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $443.20 and a 52 week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

