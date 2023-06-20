CRA Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of QQQM opened at $151.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.19. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $104.62 and a 12 month high of $153.36.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.2167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

