CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 534 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

CSCO stock opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

