CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 137 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,292 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.2% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 3,136,223 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $228.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.84 and its 200-day moving average is $222.83. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

