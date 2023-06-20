Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO)

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Tigo Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Tigo Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TYGO opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Tigo Energy has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $27.00.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy Inc have entered into a business combination agreement to acquire Roth CH Acquisition IV Co

