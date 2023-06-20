Credit Suisse Group Raises TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $150.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.09.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $135.65 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.