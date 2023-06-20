Credit Suisse Group Raises TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $150.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.09.
TE Connectivity Price Performance
NYSE:TEL opened at $135.65 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.68.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)
- 3 AI Plays For Blue-Chip Investors
- Fastly Shares Stage a Rally on New Flat-Rate Pricing Model
- Blastoff! Is Virgin Galactic Stock Headed to the Moon?
- Roku’s Recent Gains Bring Hope Amidst Slump In Streaming Giant
- Nikola Stock Surge: Changing Fundamentals Or Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.